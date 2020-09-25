September 25 weather forecast: Warm, dry weather to continue through the weekend

(Friday, September 25th, 2020) Warm, dry weather continues through the weekend. We still have rain coming our way until the start of next week.

It’s going to feel rather summery with temperatures well into the 70s to even pushing 80 or higher Friday and over the weekend.

At night we’re not as chilly either. But, expect areas of patchy valley fog to form in the mornings.

We still stay very dry too. We have no rain coming our way for a few more days.

Sunday night into the start of next front we have our next front approaching us from the west that will finally bring some much needed rain our way.

Showers will be quite scattered in nature, but overall our weather is a little unsettled next week. Temperatures should back off next week too.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog. Low in the lower 50s. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers later in the day. High around 80.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Cooler. High lower 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 60s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers. High lower 60s.