September 25, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, September 25th 2019) Look for a good deal of sunshine midday Wednesday into the afternoon. After our brief cooldown yesterday our high today will be back in the 70s.

Another cold front will swing in Thursday with a bit more rain possible as we probably cool back into the 60s again.

High pressure is back for Friday and so too is the sunshine.

Wednesday: A good deal of sun and nice. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of a shower toward daybreak. Low in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and nicer again. Highs back up to around 70.

Saturday: Slight risk of a shower/storm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. The pick day of the weekend. Highs within a few degrees of 70.

Monday: A few scattered showers/storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Warmer with a few showers and storms. High in the mid 70s.