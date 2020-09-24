September 24 weather forecast; summery feel to the day

(Thursday, September 24th, 2020) Warm, dry weather continues this week. There’s only a glimmer of hope for some showers Thursday in the Finger Lakes. Otherwise there’s no rain coming our way until the end of the weekend.

We’ll notice our temperatures gradually warming up a little bit each day and through the weekend.

It’s actually going to feel rather summery with temperatures in the 70s to even pushing 80 or higher over the weekend.

At night we’re not as chilly either. But, expect areas of patchy valley fog to form in the mornings.

We still stay very dry too.

A weak disturbance is forecast to pass just to our south Thursday and keep the Southern Tier dry.

There may be some spots in the Finger Lakes and western part of the Southern Tier that picks up a stray shower.

It won’t be until Sunday afternoon when we have a strong front approaching us from the west that we’ll have any chance of rain showers again.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog. Low in the lower 50s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers later in the day. High around 80.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Cooler. High lower 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 60s.