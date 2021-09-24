September 24 weather forecast: Cool, sunny fall weekend ahead

(Friday, September 24, 2021) Get ready to enjoy a great first full weekend of fall! It’ll feel like it too with comfortable temperatures and mainly dry weather.

If you were to look up great fall weather in Upstate New York in late September in the dictionary, you will see this weekend’s weather.

The cold front that gave the area a lot of rain Thursday is up and out of here and no longer an issue.

We are left with a cooler, drier, and refreshing day Friday.

By then it’ll feel like fall as temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s!

The weekend is looking pretty good too. Saturday stays dry and comfortable.

A weak front will pass by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A few showers are possible with this front, but most of the day is rain-free Sunday.

There is still a system to our north that is just close enough next Monday and Tuesday to keep the chance of some light passing showers in the forecast.

Drier weather returns the second half of the week.

Friday: A sunny start. Cooler. Some afternoon clouds. Breezy. High mid 60s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Some patchy fog. Otherwise mainly clear. Low mid 40s. Wind: Light South.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 70. Wind: SW 3-6 mph.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.