September 24 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, September 24th 2019) Fall feel returning in the wake of last night’s cold front for the first full day of autumn with a few scattered showers possible.

Nicer weather returns for tomorrow though!

Behind Monday evening’s cold front the air has turned cooler and less humid for this Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s today which is a bit below average but not by much.

Average high is in the mid-60s for the Binghamton area.

The combination of a disturbance and cooler air may be cool enough to possibly even trigger a few lake enhanced showers through the first part of the afternoon today.

Some breaks of sun will be possible to end the day as high pressure starts building in and sets us up for a beautiful Wednesday!

Highs on Wednesday under some sun will likely manage to get back into the 70s!

Another cold front will swing in Thursday with a bit more rain possible as we probably cool back into the 60s again.

Tuesday: Breezy and cool with a few scattered showers possible followed by some late day clearing. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday Night: Clearing sky and cool with areas of fog. Lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: A good deal of sun and nice. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and nicer again. Highs back up to around 70.

Saturday: Slight risk of a shower/storm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Some sun and at this point appears to be the pick day of the weekend. Highs within a few degrees of 70.

Monday: A few scattered showers/storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.