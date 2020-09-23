September 23 weather forecast: Warmer for the rest of the week

(Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020) It’s the first official full day of fall, but the warmth is only ramping up this week. Good luck trying to find any rain though.

We’ll notice our temperatures gradually warming up a little bit each day through the weekend. It’s actually going to feel rather summery with temperatures pushing 80 by Saturday.

At night we’re not as chilly either.

But, expect areas of patchy valley fog to form in the mornings.

We still stay very dry too.

A weak disturbance is forecast to pass just to our south Thursday and keep the Southern Tier dry.

It won’t be until Sunday afternoon when we have a strong front approaching us from the west that we’ll have any chance of rain showers again.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy at times. High mid 70s. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and quiet. Some patchy fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers later in the day. High low 70s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 60s.