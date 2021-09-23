September 23 weather forecast: Heavy rain throughout the day

(Thursday, September 23, 2021) A band of moderate to heavy rain slowly moves across the area west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.

Gusty damaging winds and flash flooding are all possible.

Our weather dries out and cools down Friday and into the weekend.

A slow moving cold front will gradually move across the area Thursday.

Gusty southeast winds could cause some issues before the rain arrives.

As the day goes on a line of moderate to heavy rain will slowly move east and into the Southern Tier and I-81 corridor.

Expect the heaviest and steadiest of the rain to fall between 11am – 8pm.

That’s a wide window of heavy rain, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on potential flooding since rainfall rates could be 1-2” per hour.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the counties bordering New York and Pennsylvania (on both sides) through Thursday evening.

After midnight the line of heavy rain should be in Eastern New York and out of here by sunrise Friday morning.

We are left with a cooler, drier, and refreshing day Friday. By then it’ll feel like fall as temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s!

The weekend is looking pretty good too. Saturday stays dry and comfortable. A few showers are possible Sunday and into the start of next week.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times mainly in late morning through the evening. Some thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall totals up to 2” or more possible, so flooding is a concern. High near 70. Wind: SSW-NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Drying out and gradual clearing. Cooling down too. Lows upper 40s to low 50s..

Friday: A sunny start. Cooler. Some afternoon clouds and breezy. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.