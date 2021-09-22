September 22 weather forecast: Cooler weather with rain

(Wednesday, September 22, 2021) Fall officially begins Wednesday and a transition to cooler weather will take place by the end of the week.

But first, we have to get through a few rainy days with soaking rain likely Thursday.

A slow moving cold front will gradually make its way toward us the next couple of days.

Expect occasional showers ahead of this front Wednesday throughout the day and into the night.

By early Thursday morning, a line of heavy rain from south to north will be in Western New York.

As the day goes on that line will slowly move east and into the Southern Tier and I-81 corridor. Expect the heaviest and steadiest of the rain to fall between 11am – 8pm.

That’s a wide window of heavy rain, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on potential flooding since rainfall rates could be 1-2” per hour.

After midnight the line of heavy rain should be in Eastern New York and out of here by sunrise Friday morning.

We are left with a cooler, drier, and refreshing day Friday.

By then it’ll feel like fall as temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s!

The weekend is looking pretty good too. Saturday stays dry and comfortable.

A few showers are possible Sunday and into the start of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High mid 70s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low mid 60s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times mainly in late morning through the evening. Some thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall totals up to 2” or more possible, so flooding is a concern. High near 70. Wind: SSW-NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: A sunny start. Cooler. Some afternoon clouds and breezy. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High upper 60s.