September 21 weather forecast: Sunny and cool

(Monday, September 21st, 2020) We have cool days and chilly nights on the way this weekend.

Expect to wake up to some patchy frost over the weekend through the start of next week.

Rain will be very hard to come by for a while.

The dominant area of high pressure that has kept our weather dry, sunny, and cool is slowly sliding just to our east.

This puts us on the warmer side of things.

So, this will help start to bring the high and low temperatures up as the week goes on. By mid-week temperatures should be back in the 70s.

We still stay very dry too.

There is no rain in our forecast for the upcoming week until possibly the Thursday night-Friday time-frame.

Even then, the odds do not look very high.

Monday: A frosty morning. Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 60s.

Monday Night: Clear and chilly. Low upper 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday (Autumn begins 9:31am): Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. High low 70s.