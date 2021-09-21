September 21 weather forecast; Last day of Summer brings warm weather

(Tuesday, September 21, 2021) It’s the last full day of summer and we’ll continue the above normal temperatures to close out the season and begin Autumn.

Rain showers return by Wednesday followed by cooler, more fall-like weather at the end of the week.

High pressure will keep our weather warm and rain-free Tuesday. Despite a mostly cloudy sky at times the temperatures Tuesday should have no problem reaching the mid to upper 70s. The humidity stays comfortable too.

Meanwhile a slow moving cold front will gradually make its way toward us.

Rain showers ahead of this front will begin sometime Wednesday morning/early afternoon.

There are still some timing issues to be worked out with this front, but at this point it looks like the heaviest and steadiest of the rain will fall Thursday.

Some thunderstorms are possible too with a good soaking rain at times. Some areas could see 1-2” of rainfall or more by Friday morning.

After some morning showers Friday things should dry back out in time for the weekend.

By then it’ll feel like fall as temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s!

Tuesday: Clouds with some sun. High low to mid 70s. Wind: S 6-18 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possibly developing towards dawn. Breezy and mild with lows in the lower 60s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and a storm or two. High mid 70s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with a better chance of rain, heavy at times, and a few storms. High near 70.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and a very slight risk for a morning shower. High in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a shower possible towards sunset. High around 70.

Sunday: Chance of showers and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower towards sunset. High mid to upper 60s.