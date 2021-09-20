September 20 weather forecast: Warm and dry

(Monday, September 20, 2021) The summer-like warmth continues for the last few official days of summer. Rain showers return by Wednesday followed by cooler, more fall-like weather.

High pressure to our south and east will keep our weather warm and rain-free Monday and Tuesday.

Even some high clouds in the afternoons can’t keep the temperatures down too much.

Both Monday and Tuesday should have no problem reaching the mid to upper 70s. The humidity stays comfortable too.

Meanwhile a slow moving cold front will gradually make its way toward us.

Rain showers ahead of this front will begin sometime Wednesday morning/early afternoon.

There are still some timing issues to be worked out with this front, but at this point it looks like the heaviest and steadiest of the rain will fall Wednesday night into Thursday.

Some thunderstorms are possible too.

After some morning showers Friday things should dry back out in time for the weekend.

By then it’ll feel like fall as temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s!

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: SSE 6-2 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60. Wind: SE 3-6 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds with some sun. High mid 70s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. High near 70.

Friday: A few morning showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.