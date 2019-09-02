September 2, 2019 weather forecast

A rainy start will be replaced by scattered showers and a storm or two for the majority of this last unofficial day of summer. It will turn drier late today and especially tonight into Tuesday.

Early steady, at times heavy rain will give way to scattered showers and possibly a storm or two mid to late this morning into the afternoon as a little wave of low pressure gets pushed through by a cold front.

Your Labor Day will end up being the most unsettled of the long holiday weekend but we will turn drier this evening into tonight with areas of fog developing. Highs today will be near 70 and a bit muggy.

Be careful if you are traveling later tonight as there will be some thick fog in spots developing with lows in the 50s.

High pressure will bring us a pleasant Tuesday before a cold front delivers a few more showers/storm Wednesday. The last half of the week into the weekend looks to be cooler than average but at least mainly dry under some sun!

The dangerous, major/catastrophic hurricane Dorian will be inching closer to the east coast of Florida today and tonight with some wind, storm surge and flooding expected, but it still appears that the worst of the conditions from Dorian are expected to spare the east coast of Florida. It’s going to be close though.

Monday (Labor Day): A bit humid with early rain tapering to a few scattered showers/storm. Highs near 70.

Monday Night: Some clearing and cooler with areas of fog developing too. Low near 55.

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds after some early fog. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Breezy with a few showers/storm possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun and a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 70s. Sunday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s