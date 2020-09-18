September 18 weather forecast: Cool days and chilly nights ahead

(Friday, September 18th, 2020) We have cool days and chilly nights on the way this weekend.

Expect to wake up to some patchy frost over the weekend through the start of next week. Rain will be very hard to come by for a while.

Even cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and into the weekend. Should be great for any outdoor fall activities! It’ll be awhile before any rain comes back to the Southern tier.

There will be some spots that won’t get out of the 50s Friday and Saturday, and perhaps Sunday too. Overnight temperatures could drop not too far off from freezing.

Patchy frost is very likely this weekend, so keep that in mind to protect your sensitive vegetation.

A prolonged stretch of dry weather begins this weekend too and should last through at least the first half of next week.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and increasing sunshine. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Morning patchy frost. Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Sunday: Morning patchy frost. Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday (Autumn begins 9:31am): Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.