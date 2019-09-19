September 18, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, September 19th 2019) Guess what? It’s dry and sunny again today! Get out and enjoy. Temperatures start to warm up more too.

The strong, large area of high pressure moving in out of Eastern Canada will continue to keep our weather dry and sunny.

This weather pattern isn’t going to break anytime soon either.

In fact, as it slips just to our south and east we’ll notice the high temperatures going up a little the end of the week and this weekend.

It’s going to feel quite summer with highs in the 80s!

You can expect lots of sun and comfortably mild/warm days and cool/chilly nights.

Watch some patchy valley fog late to start each day through at least Friday/Saturday!

There is no rain in the forecast until next Monday. Enjoy!!

Thursday: More sunshine and comfy temps. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cool/chilly with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Nearly calm.

Friday: Spoiling by Mother Nature continues! Highs mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm and remaining great under some more sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Summery with sun to clouds and maybe a shower/storm late in the day. Highs around 80.

Monday: Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.