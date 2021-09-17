September 17 weather forecast; summer weather sticks around

(Friday, September 17, 2021) A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday before a stretch of summery weather begins Sunday into the start of next.

The cold front that came through a few days has been hanging out just off the East Coast since Wednesday.

There’s a chance that the front could potentially come close enough Friday to spark off a few isolated showers. Despite extra cloud cover temperatures should still manage to rise close to 80 degrees.

Our warm weather continues into the weekend.

A weak cold front will likely bring a few scattered rain showers Saturday afternoon, but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

A large area of high pressure moves in behind that front Sunday and will stay put for a few days.

As the high pressure moves east of us, our temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s to low 80s the first half of next week as we officially close out summer.

By mid-week for the first day of a fall our next cold front is forecast to move by with a chance of rain and storms. It looks like we’ll cool down and feel more like fall at the end of next week.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Chance of a couple spotty showers. High upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Passing showers or a storm after midnight is possible. Low mid 60s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph..

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Chance of passing afternoon showers. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and refreshing. Highs mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. High mid 60s.