September 17 weather forecast: Cooler weather returns

(Thursday, September 17th, 2020) A weakening cold front Thursday will bring a few showers, clouds, and cooler weather to the Southern Tier.

We have cool days and chilly nights on the way this weekend.

Expect to wake up to some patchy frost over the weekend.

Our next chance for any rain comes Thursday with a few passing showers midday into the evening. There won’t be much rain, but there will be plenty of clouds.

Temperatures will take a hit and stay in the 60s during the day Thursday. Clouds and showers eventually depart Thursday night and Friday morning.

Even cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and into the weekend. Should be great for any outdoor fall activities! It’ll be awhile before any rain comes back to the Southern Tier.

There will be some spots that won’t get out of the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Overnight temperatures could drop not too far off from freezing.

Patchy frost is very likely this weekend, so keep that in mind to protect your sensitive vegetation.

A prolonged stretch of dry weather begins this weekend too and should last through at least the first half of next week.

Thursday: Slight risk of some showers. Otherwise cool and cloudy. Breezy too. High low 60s. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: A cloudy start with some clearing taking place by dawn. Low mid 40s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and increasing sunshine. Highs near 60.

Saturday: Morning patchy frost. Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Sunday: Morning patchy frost. Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.