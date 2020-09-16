September 16 weather forecast: Warmer weather returns

(Wednesday, September 16th, 2020) Wednesday will be our warmest day out of the next week.

Expect a couple of showers overnight into early Thursday with our next cold front. That front will cool things down in time for the weekend.

A southwest wind-flow on the backside of high pressure will warm the temperatures up more Wednesday to the mid 70s to perhaps even near 80!

Our weather remains dry under a hazy sun.

Our next chance for any rain won’t come until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with our next cold front.

Expect clouds and just a couple of rain showers mainly in the morning Thursday.

Even cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and into the weekend.

Should be great for any outdoor fall activities! It’ll be awhile before any rain comes back to the Southern Tier.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds High around 75. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low upper 50s. Wind: WSW 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Slight risk of some morning showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turns cooler. High mid 60s. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.