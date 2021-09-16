September 16 weather forecast: Dry, warm weather returns

(Thursday, September 16, 2021) Drier and warmer weather returns Thursday as we enjoy a pleasant warm and sunny day.

A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday before a stretch of weather begins Sunday into next week.

After some dense fog Thursday morning abundant sunshine will shine down on the Southern Tier Thursday as high pressure takes hold.

It’s going to be a comfortably warm day in the 70s.

The cold front that came through Wednesday is not that far away however.

It shouldn’t cause any issues Thursday, but it could potentially come close enough Friday to spark off a few isolated showers.

Despite extra cloud cover temperatures should still manage to rise close to 80 degrees.

Our warm weather continues into the weekend.

A weak cold front will likely bring a few scattered rain showers Saturday afternoon, but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

A large area of high pressure moves in behind that front Sunday and will stay put for a few days.

As the high pressure moves east of us, our temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s to low 80s the first half of next week as we officially close out summer.

The first few days of Fall certainly won’t feel like it!

Thursday: Sun and clouds. A spotty afternoon shower is possible. High upper 70s. Wind: Light NE.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a spotty passing shower possible. Some patchy fog is likely. Low mid 60s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Chance of afternoon showers. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 80.