September 16, 2019 weather forecast

(Monday, September 16th 2019) A system passing through today will keep us mainly gray for much of the day, but we should squeeze out more clearing and sun by the late afternoon/early evening.

Best chance to see the most sun later today will be north of Binghamton. After today we are going to get spoiled by Mother Nature!

A few spotty showers and areas of mist/drizzle through the start of the afternoon will give way to more clearing for all late this afternoon/evening from north to south.

Highs today will likely be in the 60s for most.

A strong, large area of high pressure will position itself over the Northeast tonight into Tuesday out of Eastern Canada and provide us with probably one of, if not the best weather stretch we’ve seen all year!

You can expect lots of sun and comfortably mild/warm days and cool/chilly nights with patchy fog late at night and to start each day Tuesday through at least Friday! Enjoy!



Monday: A few spotty showers and lots of clouds will give way to some clearing to round out the day from north to south.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: NE->NNW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and cool/chilly with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Nearly calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NNW 4-10 mph.



Wednesday: Looks and feels amazing! Highs in the low 70s. Wind: Light and Variable.

Thursday: More sunshine and comfy temps. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Spoiling by Mother Nature continues! Highs mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm and remaining great under some more sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Summery with sun to clouds and maybe a shower/storm late in the day. Highs around 80.