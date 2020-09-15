September 15 weather forecast: Chilly morning into warmer day

(Tuesday, September 15th, 2020) After a very chilly start to the morning we’ll have some warmer weather heading our way Tuesday and more so Wednesday.

Our next cold front Thursday will cool things down in time for the weekend.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday morning!

We haven’t had temperatures that chilly in quite a while. We’ll warm up nicely back to around 65 Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday.

The dry and sunny weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday too.

Our next chance for any rain won’t come until Thursday with our next cold front.

Expect clouds and just a couple of rain showers mainly in the morning.

Even cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: SE->SW 4-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, cool, and calm. Low near 50. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds High around 75. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Slight risk of some morning showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turns cooler. High mid 60s.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.