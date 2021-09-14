September 14 weather forecast: isolated showers possible

(Tuesday, September 14, 2021) A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday from a warm front.

But the chance of rain and storms are greater Wednesday when the cold front passes through. Our warmer than normal temperature trend continues this week.

A bit of a southerly breeze and sunshine will send the temperatures soaring into the 70s to even low 80s Tuesday afternoon!

The dry weather doesn’t last too long.

The front is forecast to lift to our north as a warm front, which could yet again spark off a few showers and thunderstorms.

Our rainiest day so far looks to be Wednesday as a cold front moves east across the area and brings more showers and storms our way.

Temperatures will top off in the 70s the first half of the day. After the front passes the temperatures will drop back into the 60s later in the evening.

During the cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening, we are at risk for more severe weather.

Be on the lookout for heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail through sunset and the early part of the night.

Eventually by Thursday morning drier air will win out for the most part.

The end of the week is not rainy, but it is probably not going to be 100% dry either since the front that is scheduled to come through Wednesday will linger just to our south and east.

High pressure to our north generally keeps most of that rain away and will allow the temperatures to gradually warm up as the week goes on.

It won’t feel like Fall, that’s for sure!

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Feeling humid. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Near calm unless during a thunderstorm.

Wednesday: Warm and a bit humid. Showers and thunderstorms move through in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe again.. High near 80.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Slight risk of an afternoon shower. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs around 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.