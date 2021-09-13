September 13 weather forecast: Dry day leading into stormy night

(Monday, September 13, 2021) Most of Monday is dry, but a stalled out front will bring the threat of rain thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Monday night.

Chance for rain and storms continue most of this week.

After an active night Sunday night, Monday is much quieter with sunshine and mainly dry weather. Enjoy!

The front that came through Sunday night has stalled out just to our south. Later Monday night that front will begin to move north towards Binghamton.

An area of low pressure will ride along that front and spark off another round of scattered showers and potentially more thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Any showers and storms Tuesday morning will quickly diminish.

A bit of a southerly breeze and sunshine will send the temperatures soaring into the 70s to even low 80s Tuesday afternoon!

The dry weather doesn’t last too long.

The front is forecast to lift to our north as a warm front, which could yet again spark off a few showers and thunderstorms.

Our rainiest day so far looks to be Wednesday as a cold front moves east across the area and brings more showers and storms our way.

Unfortunately we just kind of rinse and repeat this pattern through the end of the as this front continues to fluctuate to our north and south until finally high pressure can take hold this weekend and really dry us out. It won’t feel like Fall, that’s for sure!

Monday: Mostly sunny.. High mid 70s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Near calm unless during a thunderstorm.

Tuesday: Morning showers. Then sun and clouds. Feeling humid. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and a bit humid. Chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs around 80.