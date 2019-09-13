September 13, 2019 weather forecast

Quiet weather for the end of the week.
A new system will bring showers to start the weekend.
Temperatures will get warmer for the second half of the weekend.
Friday is breezy and still a bit cool but dry.
A new system will bring more rain for Saturday morning. Temperatures should be too cool over the weekend.
In fact, we get summer’s last hurrah as we head into next week.
A spotty shower is possible on Monday but then we get a large area of high pressure that gives us sunshine for the majority of next week.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Breezy with a chance of a few showers/storm during the first half of the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Looks pleasant under some sun and comfortably mild temps. Highs near 80.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.