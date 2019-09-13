September 13, 2019 weather forecast

Quiet weather for the end of the week.

A new system will bring showers to start the weekend.

Temperatures will get warmer for the second half of the weekend.

Friday is breezy and still a bit cool but dry.



A new system will bring more rain for Saturday morning. Temperatures should be too cool over the weekend.

In fact, we get summer’s last hurrah as we head into next week.



A spotty shower is possible on Monday but then we get a large area of high pressure that gives us sunshine for the majority of next week.



Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Breezy with a chance of a few showers/storm during the first half of the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Looks pleasant under some sun and comfortably mild temps. Highs near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.