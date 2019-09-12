September 12, 2019 weather forecast

Showers will greet us Thursday morning. It’ll be more comfortable humidity-wise today. Temperatures will be cool Thursday but slowly rise as we go into the weekend.

A wave of low pressure brings showers and cooler weather for Thursday. We don’t think the whole day is a wash, high pressure should bring an end to the showers in the evening. It’ll be more comfortable and cooler with temperatures dropping back near 70.

Friday is breezy and still a bit cool but now looking like it’ll stay dry. 

A new system will bring more rain for Saturday morning but it won’t bring cooler temperatures. We get summer’s last hurrah as we head into next week.

Thursday: Morning and midday showers. Mostly cloudy and drying out in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs in the low 70s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Light N.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Breezy with a chance of a few showers/storm during the first half of the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Looks pleasant under some sun and comfortably mild temps. Highs near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

