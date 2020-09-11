September 11 weather forecast; fall like weather comes in

(Friday, September 11th, 2020) High pressure brings the sunshine and cooler fall-like weather back to the Southern Tier Friday and Saturday.

Our next chance for rain comes Sunday. Another stretch of dry weather sets up for most of next week.

We’ll notice a fall-like feel to our weather Friday. We’ll start off cloudy, but by the afternoon we’ll be treated to a beautiful sun-filled sky. It’ll be a bit breezy too and cooler, less humid heading Friday and Saturday. Highs will generally be in the upper 60s to near 70 through Saturday.

But, chances for rain go up for the area by Sunday.

Our next front is expected to bring scattered rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Next week is looking pretty good if you like cool and dry weather!

Another round of nice fall-like weather sets up Monday through the middle part of the week.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs near 70.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low upper 40s. Wind: Light & Variable.

Saturday: Sun to clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds High around 70.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs upper 70s.