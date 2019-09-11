September 11, 2019 weather forecast

Even warmer and much more humid Wednesday. Expect some rain showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. The cooler, fall-like feel returns for the end of the week.

A warm front to our north is going to bring some warmer air back Wednesday. It is likely that the Southern Tier feels the low 80s Wednesday! There’s also the threat of scattered showers/storms Wednesday in response to an approaching cold front due to come through late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.

Cooler, less humid air will follow Wednesday’s cold front for the latter half of the week.

Wednesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs around 80.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with lingering showers and possible thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Thursday: A morning shower or two followed by a mainly cloudy sky with maybe a bit of sun possibly developing later in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs between 65 and 70.

Friday: Breezy with increasing clouds and just a very small chance of a shower. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Breezy with a chance of a few showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Looks pleasant under some sun and comfortably mild temps. Highs near 75.

Monday: Sun and clouds with a passing shower/storm or two possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.