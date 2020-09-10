September 10 weather forecast

(Thursday, September 10th, 2020) A cold front will bring rain showers back to the Southern Tier and some cooler, more fall-like weather for the end of the week and weekend.

Finally, after a few days of a cold front being stuck to our west, it will move across the state Thursday into Thursday night.

This is our next chance for rain and some thunderstorms for the afternoon. This front also is the leading edge to much cooler and less humid air.

We’ll notice a fall-like feel to our weather Friday. We’re breezy, cooler, and much less humid heading into the weekend. Saturday still looks dry at this point too.

But, chances for rain go up for the area by Sunday. Our next front is expected to bring scattered rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Next week is looking pretty good if you like cool and dry weather!

Thursday: Breezy and turning cooler and less humid with a few scattered showers/storms possible in the afternoon. High near 80. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Low in the mid 50s. Wind: North 4-8 mph.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a few showers possible to round out the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds High around 70.