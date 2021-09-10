September 10 weather forecast; Cool and fall-like

(Friday, September 10, 2021) After a cool, fall-like day Friday we’ll warm up again over the weekend.

Cooler air has moved in for Friday.

Many will not get out of the 60s despite a mostly sunny afternoon. It’s breezy too!

Bundle up if you have any Friday night plans, it’ll feel cool.

Saturday the wind shifts to the south which will help warm us up a bit.

Our weather stays dry with sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday may be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Later in the day Sunday there will be a cold front to our north that will move south towards the Southern Tier.

This should lead to an increasing chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms later in the day and Sunday night.

Temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees behind that front Monday and stay dry.

Mid-next week we’ll start to feel the return of summer-like weather again.

The temperatures will rise to around 80, and the humidity will come up too.

Since it’ll be humid and a warm front will be nearby our weather could be a bit unsettled at times with chances of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. High near 70. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cool with some patchy fog. Low upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. High around 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Wednesday: Warm and a bit humid. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.