September 10, 2019 weather forecast

Summery feel returns to the Southern Tier later today into Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible late tonight into Wednesday.

High pressure providing us with the cool, but nice weather lately will lose its grip on CNY and allow a warm front through here this afternoon and then a cold front will make its presence felt in the area Wednesday.

For the most part we should stay rain-free until late tonight into Wednesday.

We can’t rule out a passing shower or two this afternoon into the evening thanks to the warm front mentioned above, but overall it’s a dry Tuesday.

Highs will make it well into the 70s.

The warm front referred to above is going to bring some warmer air back later today right into Wednesday…Yes, it is possible that the Southern Tier feels the low 80s Wednesday!

There’s also the threat of scattered showers/storms Wednesday in response to an approaching cold front due to come through late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.



Cooler, less humid air will follow Wednesday’s cold front for the latter half of the week.

Tuesday: Breezy, warmer and turning a bit muggy with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: More clouds than not, breezy, mild and muggier with a few scattered showers/storm possible late. Low around 65.

Wednesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs around 80.

Thursday: A morning shower or two followed by a mainly cloudy sky with maybe a bit of sun possibly developing later in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs between 65 and 70.

Friday: Breezy with increasing clouds and just a very small chance of a shower. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Breezy with a chance of a few showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Looks pleasant under some sun and comfortably mild temps. Highs near 75.

Monday: Sun and clouds with a passing shower/storm or two possible. Highs in the mid 70s.