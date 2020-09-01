September 1 weather forecast; temperatures rise mid week

(Tuesday, September 1st, 2020) Happy September! We’re still feeling a bit like summer with the added mugginess to the air the next few days.

Temperatures come up a little bit too mid-week.

A few showers try to squeeze in here Tuesday.

Most of the day is dry, but spotty rain showers can be expected from time to time.

Otherwise expect a cloudy and muggy day.

Temperatures should be a little warmer thanks to a gusty south wind. High temperatures climb to near 80 for most of the Southern Tier.

Chances for rain go up a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s going to be pretty warm and muggy too.

Cold front passes by Thursday evening. Behind that we have some cooler and refreshing weather for the beginning of Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy, muggy, and breezy. High mid 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Few rain showers. Low mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Friday: A few morning showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.