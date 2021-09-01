September 1 weather forecast: Cool and rainy

(Wednesday, September 1, 2021) All eyes are on the remnants of Ida as steady and heavy rain makes its way into the Northeast.

Greatest risk for flooding is the Catskills and Northeast Pennsylvania, but the rest of the Southern Tier needs to be on guard.

Behind this storm is cooler, fall-like weather waiting in the winds.

Rain showers develop by Wednesday afternoon on the northern edge of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The rain is expected to pick up in intensity by the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall rates of 1-2” per hour with 3-7” of total rainfall accumulation is possible mainly for areas east of I-88 for the Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Northeast Pennsylvania.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the counties on the New York/Pennsylvania border and the lower Hudson Valley through Thursday morning.

After midnight the rain will pull away and clearing will quickly take place.

It’ll actually be a little chilly to start the day Thursday!

During the afternoon the sun will mix with some lake effect clouds and a few sprinkles because of the cool, stiff northwest breeze.

It’ll feel a little like fall too! Temperatures may even struggle to get out of the 60s the second half of the week.

If you have Labor Day weekend plans keep in mind there’s a decent chance of more rain returning Sunday into Labor Day Monday.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with potential flash flooding mainly for areas south and east of Binghamton. High low to mid 70s. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain and clouds taper. Cool and breezy. Low lower 50s. Wind: WNW 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds developing in the afternoon. Breezy. High upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: A chance of showers. High near 75.

Monday (Labor Day): Chance of scattered showers. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 70s.