BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Scattered showers/storms are around today, especially during the afternoon and early evening thanks to a cold front sliding in. Highs warm into the low 80s this afternoon, and it’s muggy too.

Any storm that pops up this afternoon and evening will have the potential to become strong to severe producing gusty winds and large hail. Thankfully, the risk of severe storms is low Friday here, but higher in Eastern NY.

The cold front responsible for the few showers/storms across the Southern Tier to end the week stalls and kind of falls apart Friday night into Saturday to the south of us. This may lead to us having to deal with a spotty pop-up shower over the weekend, but much of the last weekend of August is looking dry at this time and good for outdoor activities!

Highs over the weekend initially drop into the low to mid 70s Saturday but rebound into the 80s to end the weekend with more humidity Sunday too.

It’s a steamy start to next week with a spotty afternoon/evening storm or two on Monday with highs well into the 80s to near 90!

It looks like there’s a better chance of some showers and storms Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms Tuesday afternoon and night could end up being strong.

We should turn cooler and less humid with a few lingering showers Wednesday.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and storms. A couple storms may become strong/severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: A few evening showers and possibly a storm, otherwise it quiets down with some fog developing. It also turns cooler and less humid with lows between 55 and 60.

Saturday: Refreshing with some sun developing by the late morning/midday. There may be a spotty lingering shower in the morning, otherwise it’s a dry day. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Warmer with intervals of sun and a very slight chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm east of Binghamton. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Looks pretty steamy with some hazy sun and a chance of a spotty shower/storm or two popping up during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with a better chance of some showers and storms. Some could turn strong/severe during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Breezy and cooler with a few showers and possibly a morning storm. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Thursday: Refreshing and a bit breezy with clouds and sun and possibly a lake effect shower or two during the morning and midday. Highs in the low 70s.