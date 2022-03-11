BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening.

The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. However, the models are not consistent with their forecasts.

The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off in the afternoon and evening. Several inches of snowfall can be expected.

Estimates from NWS Binghamton

The winds will also be gusty, creating the potential for isolated power outages. Temperatures also drop from the 30s to the 20s through Saturday.

Projected Wind Gusts from NWS Binghamton

A few flurries and snow showers will linger into Saturday night and Sunday.

Be sure to allow extra travel time and be safe if you have plans to be outdoors or travel.