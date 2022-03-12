BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the snow continues to fall in the Southern Tier, we are still expected to get some heavy snow continuing, and then high winds that could cause dangerous conditions.

NWS: Snowfall expectations

.

NWS: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories

(Valid through this evening)



• Periods of heavy snow are expected for areas east of I-81, especially the Poconos and southern Catskills

• Snow tapers off later this afternoon & early evening, but lake effect snow showers develop into the Finger Lakes Region through tonight

• Gusty winds will also make blowing and drifting snow a threat (even after the snow ends)

– Peak wind gusts of 35-45 mph expected.

– Blowing snow & heavy snow will lead to whiteout conditions

NWS: Peak Snowfall rates this morning and early afternoon.

With the high wind, whiteout conditions may present themselves today, even after the snowfall has stopped. This will also contribute to the drifting of snow.