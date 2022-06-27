BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The rainy and muggy weather is moving out and refreshing weather is taking its place Monday morning. Dew point temperatures are tumbling from the 60s to the 50s as the day goes on behind a cold front.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the rest of the day. A gusty breeze from the northwest may make it feel a little cool if you’re going to venture to the pools or beaches.

Expect some extra clouds overnight as a weakening cold front slides nearby and falls apart. It’s a comfortably cool night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Even some 40s are not out of the question in the typical cooler, outlying spots.

Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday under increasing sun for the afternoon with highs warming into the low to mid 70s. Another warm-up takes place across the area mid to late week with us possibly flirting with 90 again by the end of the week!

Monday: Morning showers taper off. Afternoon sunshine. Breezy, cooler, and refreshing. Highs around 70. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

Monday Night: Variably cloudy. Cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Sunday: Chance of a shower. High around 80.