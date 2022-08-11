BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Outside of a brief passing shower expect to dry out with comfortable warmth to end the week. A beautiful weekend lies ahead!

We’re off to a refreshing start with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this Thursday morning and some patchy, dense fog at times. Outside of the reduced visibility for parts of the ride into work expect dry skies before a weak cold front passes through this afternoon. This will bring an uptick in clouds and a brief shower chance during the afternoon. Outside of a brief passing shower most of the day will be spent dry with sun emerging behind the front. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Even cooler air follows closely behind dropping lows into the 50s and 60s under clearing skies Friday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal to end the week with highs in the mid 70s.

Expect a dry and tranquil pattern to last into the weekend with seasonable warmth as temperatures return to the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies. The pattern changes next week with unsettled weather likely late Monday into Tuesday including much of the week ahead, but temperatures remain “normal” for this time of year in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Less humid with an isolated shower chance. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cooler and quiet with overnight lows in the 50s. Wind: Light NW.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a refreshing feel. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: WNW 8-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered shower chance with highs in the 70s.