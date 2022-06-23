BINGHAMTON. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some lingering showers are still around Thursday mainly east of Binghamton in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills as a slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure take their time to cross the state. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

By Friday, high pressure is in firm control of the Southern Tier. We may start the day with some patchy fog but that should bun off pretty quickly. Most of the day features sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

Even warmer is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90 degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s. Wind: Light SE-SW.

Thursday Night: Gradual clearing. Some patchy dense fog. Lows upper 50s. Wind: Light SW.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 90.

Monday: Chance of showers in the morning and cooler. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.