AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21ST: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Waking up to an active Sunday morning as showers and thunderstorms move into the Twin Tiers. A line of rainfall covers most of the region by 9 AM, and then tapers off for the rest of the morning. Showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon as a low pressure system and warm front move slowly near the Twin Tiers. Heavy downpours and gusty winds over 20 miles per hour are possible in some areas, including the Northern Tier. Average rainfall could reach 0.3″ across the region. Conditions quiet down briefly in the evening hours. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly off to the east. Mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Monday afternoon as the warm front continues moving through the Twin Tiers. Rainfall starts off as isolated, then becomes scattered in the evening as conditions slightly warm up. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening as well. Highs in the upper 70’s. Overnight, quieting down, though a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low 60’s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday. Drying out Wednesday after the warm front and low pressure system move towards the northeast. Mostly sunny conditions hold out for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay above average. A slight chance of showers return by the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

