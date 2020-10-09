October 9 weather forecast: Warmer weather for weekend

(Friday, October 9th, 2020) The weekend is looking warmer, but a little bit unsettled too.

The dry weather continues into Friday. Temperatures will start to moderate a little bit with highs in the 60s. Then we’re looking at 70s by Saturday!

A cold front is forecast to drop from the north later in the day Saturday which could bring some showers to the area. But, the majority of the day should stay rain-free.

It cools down a bit in the 60s Sunday.

We are watching carefully what our latest tropical system Delta will do.

Moisture from what will be the remnants of Delta are forecast to move into the northeast by Monday and possibly linger into Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers later in the day. High low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Chance of rain from the remnants of Delta possible. High low 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.