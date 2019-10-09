October 9, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, October 9th 2019) All in all the weather around here will be pretty good through Friday with more clouds filling the sky at times and possibly even a shower or two mainly east of Binghamton into the Catskills over the next couple days.

After the rainy start to your week, high pressure will keep us protected through the rest of the week.

Each day features plenty of sun with a mix of clouds and staying dry.

High temperatures will rise to within a few degrees of 60 the rest of this week and lows should range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.





Wednesday: Intervals of sun and seasonable with a shower possible mainly east of Binghamton during the afternoon. Highs around 60. Wind: ENE 4-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low to mid-40s. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.

Thursday: Intervals of sun with a slight risk for a shower mainly east again. Highs within a few degrees of 60. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.

Friday: Still pretty good with sun at times and a slight risk for a shower to east once again. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A few showers possible late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler with an early shower possible, otherwise some sun should develop. Highs 55 to 60.

Monday (Columbus Day): Some sun and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: A few showers possible to end the day. Highs in the upper 50s.