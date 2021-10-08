October 8 weather forecast: Warm, cloudy with some sun

(Friday, October 8, 2021) The warm and mainly dry weather continues through the end of the week despite some stubborn clouds.

The next chance for showers will return later in the weekend.

Once again we start off with some stubborn morning clouds and fog.

By the afternoon we’ll see breaks of sunshine which will get the temperatures back into the low 70s.

The same goes for Friday night into Saturday morning. However, it won’t be quite as warm Saturday.

It’ll still be mild, though, with highs around 70. It’s dry, but cloudy and breezy Saturday.

Saturday night some moisture from a system coming up the coast could clip the Southern Tier with a few passing showers that may linger into Sunday.

So, if you’re planning on going to Speidie Fest, there’s a better chance of dry weather Saturday opposed to Sunday. But don’t let that scare you.

There will be plenty of rain-free time Sunday!

The jet stream is forecast to lift even more so next week resulting in another push of 70+ degree weather on the way!

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sun. High near 70. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and some fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Slight risk of some showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.