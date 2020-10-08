October 8 weather forecast: Cool, dry weather returns to end the week

(Thursday, October 8th, 2020) Cooler, drier weather returns for the end of the week.

The weekend is looking warmer, but a little bit unsettled.

We are much cooler, but still breezy Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with a little bit of a wind chill. Outside of a brief passing lake effect rain shower, it’s a mainly dry day.

The dry weather continues into Friday as well. Temperatures will start to moderate a little bit with highs in the 60s. Then we’re looking at 70s by Saturday!

A cold front is forecast to drop from the north later in the day Saturday which could bring some showers to the area. But, the majority of the day should stay rain-free. It cools down a bit in the 60s Sunday.

We are watching carefully what our latest tropical system Delta will do. Moisture from what will be the remnants of Delta are forecast to move into the northeast by Monday and possibly linger into Tuesday.

Thursday: A slight risk of a brief lake effect rain shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and breezy. High low 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers late in the day. High low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Chance of rain from the remnants of Delta possible. High mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High low to mid 60s.