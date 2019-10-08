October 8, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, October 8th 2019) We paid our dues Monday with all the rain because the rest of the week is looking great.

Enjoy the sunshine and the cool October feel to the air.

After the rainy start to your week, high pressure will keep us protected through the rest of the week.

Each day features plenty of sun with a mix of clouds and staying dry.

High temperatures will rise to within a few degrees of 60 the rest of this week and lows should range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.





Tuesday: Some sunshine and seasonably cool. Highs around 60. Wind: Light North.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and seasonable. Highs around 60. Wind: E 4-10 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs within a few degrees of 60.

Friday: Looks good with some sun and milder. Highs near 65.

Saturday: Breezy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler with a few morning showers possible. Highs 55 to 60.

Monday (Columbus Day): Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower. Highs in the lower 50s.