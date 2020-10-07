October 7 weather forecast: Strong winds possible

(Wednesday, October 7th, 2020) A cold front will bring strong gusty winds and rain to the Southern Tier Wednesday.

Cooler, drier weather returns for the end of the week.

Our next system will move out of Canada and across New York Wednesday and bring rain, some thunderstorms, and very gusty winds with it.

Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, especially in any thunderstorms.

The biggest impact will be the wind. There is a Wind Advisory for the Southern Tier and most of the state until Wednesday evening. Gusts up to 30-40mph could cause damage to tree limbs and blow around garbage and Halloween decorations. Keep an eye out! The wing will be its strongest between noon and 8pm Wednesday.

Temperatures behind the cold front turn quite chilly from the 60s Wednesday to the low 50s by Thursday.

However, this cooldown is fairly short-lived.

The start of the holiday weekend is looking unseasonably mild and mainly dry.

We’re looking at a good chance of possibly hitting 70-75 degrees Saturday!

A cold is forecast to drop from the north later in the day Saturday which could bring some showers to the area. It cools down a bit in the 60s Sunday.

We are watching carefully what our latest tropical system Delta will do. There’s indication we could see some rainfall from it as early as Monday.

Wednesday: Very windy. Rain showers with some thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s. Wind: SW-NW 15-25+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain tapers to a partly cloudy sky. Not as windy but still breezy. Low in the lower 40s. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and breezy. High low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers late in the day. High low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Chance of rain from Delta possible. High mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High mid 60s.