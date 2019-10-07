October 7, 2019 weather forecast

Weather will not be nice to start the new week thanks to a slow moving cold front sliding in and through with an area of low pressure.

Better weather ahead for much of the rest the week though.

After the rainy start to your week, high pressure will slide in tonight into Tuesday and try to keep us protected through the rest of the week.

The only fly in the ointment MAY be an area of low pressure moving up the coast which could at least throw some clouds at us Wednesday and Thursday and MAYBE a few showers depending on the exact track the storm takes.

High temperatures will rise to within a few degrees of 60 the rest of this week and lows should range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.











Monday: Rain, heavy at times and cool. Highs near 55. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Early evening showers end with partial clearing and areas of fog developing during the night. Wind: Near Calm.

Tuesday: Some sunshine and seasonably cool. Highs around 60. Wind: Light North.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and seasonable. Watching coastal storm. Highs around 60. Wind: E 4-10 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Watching coastal storm. Highs within a few degrees of 60.

Friday: Looks good with some sun and milder. Highs near 65.

Saturday: Breezy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler with a few morning showers possible. Highs 55 to 60.