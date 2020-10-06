October 6 weather forecast: Warmer weather returns

(Tuesday, October 6th, 2020) After a foggy start to the day we have sunshine and warmer weather to enjoy Tuesday.

The next round of showers return Wednesday which will be followed by cooler temperatures to end the week.

Tuesday: A foggy morning, then mostly sunny. High mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High in the mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of rain from Delta possible. High mid to upper 60s.