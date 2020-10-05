October 5 weather forecast: Light rain possible

(Monday, October 5th, 2020) Few showers linger the first half of the day Monday.

Then, things dry out as high pressure returns to the area and warm things up a little bit the next couple of days.

A fairly weak system is moving across and out of the Southern Tier Monday. Showers are pretty scattered Monday morning through the early afternoon.

High pressure builds back in Monday night into Tuesday and dries us out. Temperatures rebound into the mid 60s Tuesday.

Our next system that is moving through southern Ontario in Canada will bring rain showers back Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday. Temperatures behind the cold front are quite chilly.

Unseasonably cold air out of Canada will move into the Northeast for the end of the week with some lake effect rain showers.

However, this cooldown is short-lived.

The holiday weekend is looking unseasonably mild and mainly dry.

Monday: Scattered rain showers, mainly in the morning with drier weather later in the day. High upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High in the mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.