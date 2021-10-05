October 5 weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

(Tuesday, October 5, 2021) We have a few more showers to deal with Tuesday before it can turn drier the second half of the week.

There is a stall out front just north of the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

As the day goes on, this front will slowly move south towards Binghamton which means there’s a little more rain on the way.

At least the rain is fairly light and more of a nuisance than anything.

High pressure to our north is what will eventually get this rain out of here by the end of the day Wednesday.

By Thursday we should be all dry and even turn a little warmer! Even though it may still be a little cloudy, the high temperatures are forecast to be around 70 by then!

Chances for rain don’t look to come back until the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy and foggy. Few light rain showers. High mid 60s. Wind: Light & Variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and some fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Wednesday: A few morning showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 70. Wind: Light and Variable.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of a few showers. High around 70.