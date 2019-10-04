October 4, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday October 4th 2019) It stays unseasonably chilly to close out the work and school week. Nicer weather arrives to start the weekend but may start pretty frosty. Some rain showers return Sunday.

There will be lots of clouds and even a few lake showers near and west of Binghamton Friday morning. There is a chance we could see a bit of sun develop Friday afternoon, but clouds should rule the sky overall.

We could be dealing with our first threat of patchy frost or even a hard freeze across the Southern Tier late Friday night/Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s to the low 30s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s. All in all it will be a nice start to the first weekend of October.

Sunday is milder, but there will be more clouds, a gusty southerly breeze and likely a few afternoon showers.





Friday: A few lake effect morning showers possible, chilly. There may be breaks of sun developing to end the day. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, chilly, and calm. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Some patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers are possible. Highs around 60.

Monday: Some rain is possible. Highs near 55.

Tuesday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.