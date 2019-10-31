October 31, 2019 weather forecast

Halloween is going to be quite mild, but it will be rather wet too.

We will see some rain taper to showers in the morning and then a soaking rain later Thursday afternoon into the evening for the trick-or-treaters.

As a cold front pushes through the Southern Tier around midnight, some thunderstorms are possible.

Behind the front, winds will be quite strong.

A wind advisory has been issued for portions of the Southern Tier. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially in higher elevations.



Steady rain will move out Thursday night and in its wake, there could be a few showers in the morning before the sun reappears in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine and the chilly temperatures going into the weekend.

Thursday (Halloween): Morning showers. Steady rain developing for the afternoon and continuing in the evening for the ghosts, goblins. Highs in the 60s. Wind: S 6-12 mph.

Thursday Night: Steady rain, thunderstorms possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusts up to 50 mph.

Friday: Windy and much cooler with some morning showers possible before afternoon sunshine. Highs near 50. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

Saturday: Chilly and sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun. Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Chance showers. Highs near 50.